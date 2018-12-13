First Horizon National (FHN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Horizon National traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 274507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several other research firms have also commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell bought 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,750 shares of company stock worth $1,450,730. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,425,000 after purchasing an additional 458,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,920,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,786,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 56.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,482,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001,217 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,669,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Horizon National by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,455,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

