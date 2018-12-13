First Horizon National (FHN) PT Lowered to $18.00

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

FHN stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell purchased 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,028.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,387.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,750 shares of company stock worth $1,450,730. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 397,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

