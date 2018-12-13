First Merchants Co. (FRME) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.28% of First Merchants worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,223,000 after purchasing an additional 95,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Merchants by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Merchants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in First Merchants by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Merchants Co. (FRME) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/first-merchants-co-frme-position-increased-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.