First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,872 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $240,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,669.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $601,089.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,784. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

