First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 147,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,866,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Frost purchased 25,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,606.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 264,184 shares of company stock worth $12,040,861. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $473.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

