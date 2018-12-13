First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 90.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

