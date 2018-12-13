First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Chase Co. (CCF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Chase worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,101,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 15.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 39,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 498.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $131.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth James Feroldi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/first-trust-advisors-lp-trims-stake-in-chase-co-ccf.html.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.