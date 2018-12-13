Fitbit Inc (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 7,500 Shares

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,855.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 16th, Andy Missan sold 2,534 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $14,215.74.
- On Monday, November 12th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,275.00.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.
FIT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 7,003,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,342. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.71.
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 19.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 50.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
