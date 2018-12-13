Five Below (FIVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Five Below to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.59.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 75.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,887 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 324.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 44.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

