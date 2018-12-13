Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,861 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below to $153.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.59.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

