Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund.

