Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $113.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

