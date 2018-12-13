FLiK (FLIK) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One FLiK token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLiK has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. FLiK has a market capitalization of $31,870.00 and $0.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.02495251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00141216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00171952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.10395794 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030670 BTC.

About FLiK

FLiK launched on August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io.

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.