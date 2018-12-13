Flowserve Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,239 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,267% compared to the average volume of 237 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FLS stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.33 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

