Fluidigm (FLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 3,146,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,299% from the previous session’s volume of 224,964 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Specifically, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 34,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $254,391.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 157,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,017. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLDM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.88.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 86.00% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth about $117,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

