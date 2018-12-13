Fmr LLC Sells 2,824,929 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824,929 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $99,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10,714.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 147.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

