Fmr LLC Sells 440,890 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,072,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440,890 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Boston Private Financial worth $96,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $170,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $283,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $358,848.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

