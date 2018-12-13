Footasylum (FOOT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.98 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.38). 104,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 50,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.20 ($0.36).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOOT shares. Peel Hunt lowered Footasylum to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.29) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Footasylum in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Footasylum (LON:FOOT)

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

