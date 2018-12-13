Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 1,412,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,370,520. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

