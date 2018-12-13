FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 2900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.94.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

