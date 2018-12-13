Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Shares Down 5.8%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,045,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 996,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on FET shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a market cap of $550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,837,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 208,490 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,205,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,875,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,804 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

