Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) CFO Sells $329,350.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $329,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,148.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 214,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 37.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 777.3% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 160.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

