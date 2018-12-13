Francesca’s (FRAN) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.17–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.1 million.Francesca’s also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.41–0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Francesca’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Francesca’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of FRAN stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. Francesca’s has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Francesca’s will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martyn R. Redgrave acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,487.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

