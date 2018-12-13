Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,096 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,427,000 after acquiring an additional 777,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,132,000 after acquiring an additional 715,441 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 751.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 752,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 664,157 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 3,569.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 284,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 276,610 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,882,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $120,512.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,348 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

