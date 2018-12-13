FTE Networks Inc (FTNW) Director Purchases $10,560.00 in Stock

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) Director Christopher Ferguson acquired 3,000 shares of FTE Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTE Networks stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 220,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,632. FTE Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTE Networks by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in FTE Networks by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTE Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTE Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

