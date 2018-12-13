FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NYSE GPK opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.