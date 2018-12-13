FY2018 Earnings Forecast for SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SRCI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. SRC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,374.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SRC Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,502,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,826,000 after buying an additional 601,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SRC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,821,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,758,000 after buying an additional 899,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SRC Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,330,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after buying an additional 958,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SRC Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,818,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after buying an additional 65,853 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

