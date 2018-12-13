FY2018 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Raised by Desjardins (NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Desjardins also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.87.

New Gold stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,817,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 446,047 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 2,587,141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 716,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 35,499,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 8,693,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

