FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Timkensteel Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 316,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305,082 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

