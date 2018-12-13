FY2019 Earnings Forecast for RYB Education Inc – (RYB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for RYB Education in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $23.50) on shares of RYB Education in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

RYB opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RYB Education by 2,686.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RYB Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RYB Education in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.