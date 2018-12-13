FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix Inc Raised by Analyst (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $147,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

