FY2020 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report released on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $118.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,762 shares of company stock valued at $171,151. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

