Gaia (GAIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.87

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 13290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Gaia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 70.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaia Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaia news, insider Paul C. Jr. Tarell bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $294,640.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 202.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $7,732,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/gaia-gaia-hits-new-52-week-low-at-10-87.html.

Gaia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.