GAM Holding AG Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

