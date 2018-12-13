GAM Holding AG Buys New Position in HFF, Inc. (HF)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HFF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in HFF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HFF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in HFF by 8.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

HF opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.24. HFF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HFF from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other HFF news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 30,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,350 shares in the company, valued at $15,755,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $397,450.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,330. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

