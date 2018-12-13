GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 1,341 AMERCO (UHAL)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AMERCO by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,158,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in AMERCO by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 411,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,686,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMERCO by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,377,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in AMERCO by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $386.64.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $27,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

