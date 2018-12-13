GAM Holding AG Has $507,000 Position in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 11,358 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $542,117.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,674.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cna Financial stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/gam-holding-ag-has-507000-position-in-cna-financial-corp-cna.html.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.