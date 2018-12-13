Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,498,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.40% of Gannett worth $95,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gannett by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gannett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of GCI opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

