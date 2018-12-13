GAP (GPS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 1.54

Press coverage about GAP (NYSE:GPS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a coverage optimism score of 1.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

GPS stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

