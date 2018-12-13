Gardiner Nancy B Purchases 4,000 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,172.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

