Gardner Denver (GDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.32

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 618535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

GDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.15.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 154.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gardner Denver (GDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.32” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/gardner-denver-gdi-sets-new-12-month-low-at-21-32.html.

About Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.