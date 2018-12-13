Gatcoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gatcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.02477138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00141793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00174379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.10055578 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029534 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.