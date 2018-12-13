Gates Industrial (GTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 903,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 537,255 shares.The stock last traded at $14.09 and had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

