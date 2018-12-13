General Electric (GE) PT Set at $6.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned a $6.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

GE opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $200,510,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 95.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

