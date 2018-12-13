General Finance Co. (GFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.70 Million

Analysts forecast that General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) will announce sales of $91.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.30 million. General Finance posted sales of $92.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full-year sales of $374.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.69 million to $375.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.35 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $396.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Finance.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. General Finance had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

NASDAQ GFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. 614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Finance has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Theodore M. Mourouzis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $137,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $29,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,618 shares of company stock worth $349,530. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1,611.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 460,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 274,025 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in General Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,004,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Finance by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 93,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in General Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

