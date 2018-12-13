General Motors (GM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.74.

GM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 8,288,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,604,551. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after buying an additional 2,699,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 148,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,706,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

