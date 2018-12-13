Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,019,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025,900 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 4.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $155,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $3,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-shares-sold-by-platinum-investment-management-ltd.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.