Gladstone Land (LAND) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 795,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average daily volume of 96,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $215.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.79 per share.

