Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 291,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY opened at $265.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/glassman-wealth-services-has-1-13-million-position-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.