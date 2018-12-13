GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Liberum Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after acquiring an additional 271,819 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

